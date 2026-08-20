Nationals' Top Prospect Seaver King Is Mashing Right Now in Triple-A

Washington Nationals infield prospect Seaver King has been scorching-hot at the plate recently.

King, Washington's No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, went 3-for-4 with a home run for the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday. The righty-swinging infielder got a hanging breaking ball and drilled it to right field for a two-run shot in Rochester's 7-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Most notably, though, King has now homered in three consecutive games and four of his past five contests. The 23-year-old is also on a 10-game hitting streak and has seven multi-hit performances during that ongoing stretch. If he continues to swing a hot bat, the Nationals may consider giving the top prospect the chance to showcase his talents in the big leagues before the end of the 2026 season.

How has Seaver King performed so far in 2026?

Feb 20, 2026; Palm Beach County, FL, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop Seaver King (66) poses for a portrait during photo day at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals selected King with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest University. While that obviously means he hasn't been in Washington's farm system for too long, the 23-year-old is still putting together his best offensive campaign yet in the minors.

So far in 2026, King has a .319 batting average, a .401 on-base percentage, and a .946 OPS with 16 homers, 62 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 84 games across two minor league levels. Last year, the young infielder hit .244 with six home runs, 43 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases in 125 games. So, if the first-rounder launches two more long balls this year in the minors, he'll triple his 2025 home run total.

It's also noteworthy that King made his professional debut at third base on Wednesday. The top prospect has played 213 games at shortstop so far in his minor league career. After that, he's made just 12 appearances at second base. But with Washington's No. 1 prospect Eli Willits likely viewed as the team's shortstop of the future, this could be a chance for King to gain some experience at a different spot on the infield.

King made his Triple-A debut earlier this year and has only played 49 games with Rochester. With that in mind, the Nationals could elect to keep the hot-hitting prospect in the minors for the rest of this season. But either way, the young infielder is another exciting talent Washington fans should keep a close eye on.