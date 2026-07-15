Drew Millas' Injury Creates Opportunity for Nationals Prospect Harry Ford

The Washington Nationals are set to begin the second half of the season without one of their catchers. But that has reportedly opened the door for Washington to call up the team's top catching prospect.

The Nationals have placed catcher Drew Millas on the 10-day injured list with a left index finger fracture. As a result, Washington is expected to promote catcher Harry Ford ahead of the team's return to action on Friday after the All-Star break, according to MLB.com's Jessica Camerato.

Ford, Washington's No. 7 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was the 12th-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners traded the 23-year-old to the Nationals last December in the deal that sent left-handed reliever José A. Ferrer to Seattle. After making his MLB debut with the Mariners last year, the former first-round draft pick will now get another chance to showcase his talents in the big leagues.

What should Nationals fans expect from Harry Ford?

Feb 20, 2026; Palm Beach County, FL, USA; Washington Nationals catcher Harry Ford (17) poses for a portrait during photo day at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Ford has a .223 batting average, a .370 on-base percentage, and a .705 OPS with four home runs and 22 RBIs in 58 Triple-A games. In 2025, while playing for Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the young catcher hit .283 with 16 homers, 18 doubles, and 74 RBIs in 97 games. The 2021 first-round pick also went 1-for-6 at the plate in his first eight games in the majors last season.

Ford will likely begin his second stint in the big leagues by serving as Washington's backup catcher to Keibert Ruiz. This year, the 27-year-old backstop is hitting .275 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 62 games played for the Nationals. Millas, the catcher Ford is expected to replace on the active roster, had a .185 batting average this season before his recent injury.

It's unclear exactly how long Millas will be sidelined, but Ford at least has the momentary opportunity to earn playing time behind the dish for Washington. The Nationals finished the first half of the season at 48-49 and are only behind the New York Yankees with the second-most homers in the entire league this year. Depending on how he plays in his return to the majors, Ford could become a part of the Nationals' exciting young core that's trying to make a run at a playoff spot in the second half.