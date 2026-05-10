New Top Cardinals Prospect Liam Doyle Sets Career High for Strikeouts in Latest Start

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt recently graduated from prospect status, paving the way for another minor league player to take the No. 1 spot in the franchise's farm system. And that new top prospect, left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle, just turned in one of his best starts of the year.

Doyle, MLB Pipeline's No. 26 overall prospect for 2026, threw five solid innings for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals on Saturday. The 21-year-old gave up two runs on five hits and no walks, while setting a new minor league career high with eight strikeouts against the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The young southpaw even got 11 consecutive hitters out in this game after allowing a leadoff single, including striking out the side in the second inning.

The 2025 fifth-overall draft pick has looked much sharper over his last two outings. Doyle threw 4 1/3 innings on May 2, giving up one run on two hits and one walk, striking out five. That means he's given up three runs in 9 1/3 innings pitched during May, compared to the 12 earned runs he surrendered in April. And if his latest performance is any indication, the young lefty might be starting to find his groove a bit.

How do Liam Doyle's numbers stack up to other 2025 first-round pitchers?

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Liam Doyle is drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals with the fifth pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

So far in 2026, Doyle has a 6.43 ERA through six Double-A starts with 26 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched. The southpaw gave up a majority of the runs he's allowed this year in three of his four starts in April, though. Even though he pitched in two games last year after being drafted, it's important to remember this is the lefty's first full season in the minors.

Two other pitchers taken within a couple of picks of Doyle in the 2025 draft have been shining so far this season. Seattle Mariners left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson, the 2025 third-overall pick, has an absurd 0.60 ERA through six Double-A starts this year with 47 strikeouts in 30 innings. Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Seth Hernandez, the sixth-overall pick in 2025, has posted a 0.96 ERA over six Single-A starts in 2026, racking up 50 strikeouts in 28 innings thrown.

Anderson, Doyle, and Hernandez might always be compared to one another throughout their careers since they were taken so close together at the top of the 2025 draft. But for now, Doyle will likely focus on trying to build on his strong start to the month.