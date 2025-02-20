New York Mets Come to Minor League Terms with Former Reds, Blue Jays Righty
The New York Mets agreed to a minor-league contract with right-handed pitcher Connor Overton on Wednesday.
The deal was announced by his agency.
Overton, 31, has spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues (2021-2023) with the Toronto Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. He's made just 18 appearances (10 starts) at the big-league level, going 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA.
That said, he could get some extra consideration in Mets camp because of the early-season injury to Frankie Montas. Montas, who was signed this offseason, has a lat issue and won't be throwing for at least a month. As a result, the Mets will have innings to cover early in the season. Overton threw a career-high 33.0 innings for the Reds in 2022.
A former 15th-round pick of the Miami Marlins in 2014 out of Old Dominion, he's appeared in 121 games at the minor-league level, with all but 20 coming out of the bullpen. He spent 2024 in the Reds system, making nine appearances at Triple-A Louisville and then some cameos in the Rookie League and at High-A. He had an 8.59 ERA across three levels.
The Mets are coming off a season that saw them finish third in the National League East and advance to the National League Championship Series, where they were beaten by the World Series champion Dodgers.
The Mets have sky-high expectations this season in the wake of signing free agent slugger Juan Soto to a 15-year deal this offseason.
Grapefuit League play opens up this week.
Related MiLB Stories
NOT DONE YET: 40-year-old former batting champion Yuli Gurriel has found a new home for 2025 as he looks to make the San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE:
NOT TIME YET: According to an early projection from MLB.com, these two Texas Rangers top draft choices will have to wait a little longer to make impact at the big-league level. CLICK HERE:
CARTAYA TALKS: Jettisoned from the Dodgers 40-man roster, former top prospect Diego Cartaya is looking to make the Minnesota Twins roster. CLICK HERE: