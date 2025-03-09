New York Mets' Double-A Affiliate Releases Another Alternate Identity For 2025
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, have revealed another alternate identity for the 2025 season.
The group will play as the "Binghamton Spicy Meatballs" from Aug. 14-16 this year.
From a team-issued press release:
Binghamton’s newest name is inspired by the rich Italian Heritage found not only in Binghamton, but throughout the Southern Tier region; specifically Endicott, NY. In the early days of Endicott, NY an area known as the “North Side,” was huge with Italian roots. Many of the Italian immigrants moving to the region worked at a shoe factory known as Many of the Italian immigrants moving to the region worked at a shoe factory known as Endicott-Johnson. However, local property owners wouldn't sell land to Italian Immigrants, so Endicott-Johnson purchased properties for their employees and along the cobblestone streets of Endicott grew the vibrant community of Little Italy with fantastic food destinations. Some of those restaurants remain to this day with Oaks Inn and Consol's Family Kitchen.
The Rumble Ponies will also play a handful of games this season as the "Southern Tier Shortcakes," which is part of a rivalry series they are having with the Double-A Somerset Patriots.
The Rumble Ponies will open up the season on April 4, one week after the Mets open up the major leauge season on March 27.
According to the popular "X" account @MiLBPromos, the Spicy Meatballs gear is already for sale on the Rumble Ponies website.
Take a look at the post below:
