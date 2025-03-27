New York Mets' Flamethrowing Prospect Identified as Player to Watch in Triple-A
After a solid spring training, New York Mets prospect Brandon Sproat continues to turn heads.
The hard-throwing right-hander pitched just four Grapefruit League innings this year, striking out three, but he was identified as someone to watch at Triple-A this season.
The Triple-A season begins on Friday. Sproat will pitch for the Syracuse Mets.
Per MLB.com:
Sproat touched 99 mph in front of Statcast this spring, displaying the velocity that partly fueled his 2024 breakout that saw him rise three levels in his first full season.
The 24-year-old was a second-round pick of the Mets in the 2023 draft out of the University of Florida. He made 24 appearances last year across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A, going 7-4 with a 3.40 ERA. That was his first season of professional baseball. He threw just 116.1 innings, so the Mets likely want to monitor his workload before putting him on a big-league roster.
He struck out 131 batters in those 116.1 innings. He made six appearances for High-A Brooklyn, 11 for Double-A Binghamton and seven for Triple-A Syracuse.
He is the No. 46 prospect in baseball, and the top-rated member of the Mets in that regard.
The Mets opened up their season on Thursday against the Houston Astros. They are coming off a season that saw them finish third in the National League East and advance all the way to the National League Championship Series.
The Syracuse Mets begin the season with a road series at the Worcester Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
