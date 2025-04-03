New York Mets High-A Affiliate Announces Upcoming Promotion, and We Can't Look Away
Jerry Seinfeld is an avid fan of the New York Mets, and their High-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones, launched its first Seinfeld Night in 2014 to honor the 25th anniversary of the show's debut.
Through the years, the Cyclones have had Seinfeld Night with special guests linked to "Seinfeld," which ran on NBC from 1989-98. They've had Seinfeld-themed contests -- anyone want to do the Elaine dance? -- and given out a variety of memorabilia linked to the show.
On Thursday, the Cyclones announced their giveaway for the upcoming Seinfeld Night, set for Aug. 2 at Maimonides Park in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn. It's a bobblehead depicting the character Kramer from the episode, "The Letter," in which he poses for a portrait that subsequently is purchased by a couple, the Armstrongs, who buy it even though they find it a bit haunting.
They share this exchange as they discuss their purchase:
Mrs. Armstrong: He transcends time and space.
Mr. Armstrong: He sickens me.
Mrs. Armstrong: I love it.
Mr. Armstrong: Me too.
The bobblehead is a miniature of that portrait, framed, sitting on a pedastal.
This "Seinfeld" episode, from the show's third season, is filled with subplots -- and one of them exhibits the deep connection the sitcom had with the game of baseball.
In this episode, Jerry accepts owner's box tickets to Yankee Stadium and gives them to friends Kramer, Elaine and George, who wind up being kicked out by security after Elaine refuses to remove her Baltimore Orioles cap.
Tickets for the Cyclones' Seinfeld Night are on sale now, and upgraded packages also are available. Those packages include a second bobblehead, that of Puddy -- Elaine's one-time boyfriend -- wearing his 8-ball jacket,
This sounds like a fun evening. This Mets affiliate knows a great promotion.
