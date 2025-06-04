New York Mets' No-Hit-Wonder Prospect Puzzles Double-A Opponents -- Again
What does dominant look like? On Wednesday afternoon in Binghamton, N.Y., it looked like New York Mets prospect Jonah Tong.
Pitching for the Double-A Rumble Ponies, the 21-year-old Tong threw five innings and 87 pitches and didn’t allow a hit to the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees affiliate). He retired the final 11 batters, struck out 11 and walked three as he moved to 4-3 with a 2.02 ERA on the season.
The performance was his second of 2025 without surrendering a hit. On May 10, he held the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies opponent) hitless over 6 2/3 perfect innings. He struck out 13. Manager Reid Brignac went to the bullpen and pulled Tong one out short of a perfect game in Game 2 of that day’s doubleheader because of pitch count. In the minors, DH games are seven innings.
He got credit for a combination perfect game after reliever TJ Shook came in to strike out the final batter.
In his first two starts of the season, Tong allowed three earned runs in each. In eight starts since then: six runs (five earned) over 40 innings. Opponents are batting .137 against him on the season, and he has struck out 83 batters in 49 total innings.
Last season, he rose from the Single-A St. Lucie to High-A Brooklyn to Binghamton. In 25 total appearances (23 starts), he finished 6-4 with a 3.03 ERA, striking out 160 over 113 innings pitched,
Tong has put himself on the national radar.
Baseball America ranks Tong as the No. 95 prospect in the game. MLB Pipeline lists him at No. 99 overall and No. 4 in the Mets’ system.
Here’s what MLB.com’s Joe Trezza said about Tong’s performance on Wednesday:
“It was the latest in a season of ascendant performances for Tong, the Mets’ seventh-round pick from the 2022 Draft out of the Toronto prep ranks. He’s followed up a breakout season last summer with a peerless first half at Binghamton. … Tong leads all Double-A hurlers in strikeouts and batting average against (.137), and his eye-popping 15.2 SO/9 not only leads the Minors, it also dwarfs the Major League leader (MacKenzie Gore, 13.3 SO/9).”
MLB Pipeline projects a 2026 arrival in the big leagues with the Mets.
