New York Mets Prospect Carson Benge on Verge of Breaking Into MLB Pipeline Top 100
MLB Pipeline's list of the top 100 prospects in baseball is a living document, and the preseason list is bound to change once the 2025 campaign gets underway.
MLB.com senior writer Jonathan Mayo answered a handful of inbox questions in an article published Friday, breaking down the long list of prospects who are nearing graduation to the big leagues as part of one of his answers.
With Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews, Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder and Los Angeles Dodgers Roki Sasaki all set to exhaust their eligibility in the early days of the regular season, they will each need to be replaced on MLB Pipeline's list of top 100 prospects. According to Mayo, the favorite to be the first to claim one of their vacated spots is New York Mets outfield prospect Carson Benge.
New York selected Benge in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, picking the Oklahoma State product at No. 19 overall. He is, effectively, ranked as the No. 101 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline – third highest among Mets prospects.
Baseball Prospectus had Benge at No. 71 in their own preseason rankings.
Across his two seasons at Oklahoma State, Benge hit .339 with 25 home runs, 41 doubles, 107 RBI, 18 stolen bases and a 1.064 OPS in 120 games. He appeared in 15 games for Single-A St. Lucie after getting drafted, batting .273 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI, three stolen bases and an .857 OPS.
The 22-year-old isn't expected to reach the majors until 2027, giving him plenty of time to refine his skills down on the farm. Still, the praise has already started to come pouring in, and the Mets could have another elite outfielder on their hands in no time.
