Expert Expects Cleveland Guardians Top Pick Travis Bazzana to Reach MLB in 2025
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Paul Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, and he was dominating at the big league level by 2024.
The top pick from the 2024 MLB Draft, second baseman Travis Bazzana, could go down a very similar path with the Cleveland Guardians in 2025.
MLB Pipeline senior writer Jim Callis went on MLB Network to break down his outlet's preseason Top 100 prospect rankings, when studio host Greg Amsinger asked him about Bazzana's chances of reaching the majors this year. With Gold Glove winner Andrés Giménez traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, Callis believes Bazzana has a clear path to eventually claiming the Guardians' second base job.
"I think he's up in the big leagues by the end of the year, I think he's that good a hitter," Callis. "Talked to a lot of people about him, watched a lot of video, I don't see a weakness."
Callis called Bazzana a future batting champion with 25-home run, 25-stolen base potential.
MLB Pipeline has Bazzana ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Cleveland's farm system and the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball.
Bazzana hit .360 with an 1.157 OPS at the NCAA level, racking up 45 home runs, 52 doubles, 11 triples, 165 RBI and 66 stolen bases over the course of his 184 games at Oregon State. That production didn't transfer to the pros right away, however, as the 22-year-old Australian hit .238 with three home runs, seven doubles, 12 RBI, five stolen bases and a .765 OPS across 27 High-A contests in 2024.
Still, the Guardians didn't go out and sign a veteran second baseman after dealing away Giménez in December.
FanGraphs is projecting 23-year-old utility man Juan Brito – who finished 2024 ranked as Cleveland's No. 10 prospect – to serve as their Opening Day second baseman. Bruto doesn't have any MLB experience of his own, so the Guardians likely won't think twice about bumping him to another position once they deem Bazzana big-league ready.
The Guardians did not invite Bazzana to their MLB Spring Training camp, so he won't be in the running for a roster spot right out of the gates. Depending on how he shows out in the early goings of the regular season, though, it may not be long before his name is called a Progressive Field.
