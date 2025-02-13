Locked Out: Tampa Tarpons Won’t Have Access to Showstopping Facilities at Steinbrenner Field Complex
The New York Yankees put out a video showcasing the upgrades at their training facility in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, and there’s just one thing to say after viewing it.
Wow.
The facility, used by the Yankees as their spring training home, underwent a renovation over the past two years that saw it receive a multimillion-dollar upgrade. The Yankees didn’t disclose the cost of the construction, which created a Yankee Stadium south, more or less.
And the finished product certainly can rival any facility. George M. Steinbrenner Field will be the home field of the hurricane-displaced Tampa Bay Rays in 2025, with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons to play on a secondary field in the complex.
Once spring training is over, the Rays will get the keys to Steinbrenner Field and operate it as their own. The Tarpons will not have access to any of the major league facilities, the Yankees said in a fact sheet issued Thursday, although their field gained improvements, too.
“With the Tampa Tarpons now playing their 2025 home schedule on Field 2, massive light stanchions and baseball operations technology (including Hawkeye) have been installed to accommodate their season,” the Yankees said. “Additional Field 2 improvements will be made over the course of spring training. Please note that the Tarpons will dress and train at the Himes Minor League Complex. They will not practice in the main stadium at GMS, nor use any part of its player facilities.”
Instead, the Rays will enjoy renovations that include the addition of a two-story weight room with floor-to-ceiling windows. The adjacent dining room has a dedicated chef, and players can enjoy their meals at a 2,400-square-foot outdoor patio.
“The openness of the design, use of glass partitions and the overall aesthetic, especially of the indoor/outdoor dining areas and players' lounge, provide a setting that promotes increased camaraderie and togetherness,” the Yankees said.
“Modalities and equipment at Steinbrenner Field now mirror those at Yankee Stadium, unifying training efforts for major league players from the start of spring training through the regular season. Input on the design was provided by players, manager Aaron Boone, the coaching staff, and operations personnel from a number of other teams in various sports.”
Matt Ferry, the Yankees’ director of baseball operations, said Thursday in a video call with reporters that the finished product reflects the organization.
“We have one of the biggest clubhouse footprints in New York,” Ferry said, per Sportico. “I would argue that we now have that in Tampa, too. It speaks to what we are trying to do as an organization now and into the future. It’s a manifestation of the culture we’re trying to foster here.”
