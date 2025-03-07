New York Yankees Given Dreadful Overall Ranking For Farm System by MLB Pipeline
The New York Yankees advanced all the way to the World Series last season before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. And even despite losing Juan Soto, Tommy Kahnle, Clay Holmes, Anthony Rizzo and Alex Verdugo this offseason, the Yankees have designs on getting back to the Fall Classic - and winning it.
However, if they are going to do that, they won't be relying on the depth provided by the farm system to really help them throughout the course of the long season. New York was ranked as having the 24th-best farm system in baseball, per the most recent rankings from MLB Pipeline.
After producing 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and third-place finisher Austin Wells en route to a pennant, the Yankees have another candidate in Domínguez. Many of their best position prospects are coming off rough seasons at the plate, including shortstops George Lombard Jr. and Roderick Arias and outfielder Spencer Jones. New York is among the best organizations at developing pitchers and spent its first seven Draft picks on college arms last July, starting with Southeastern Conference right-handers Ben Hess, Bryce Cunningham and Thatcher Hurd.
In addition to not having great depth, the other spot where the Yankees ranking hurts them is the trade deadline: New York may not have the resources to contend in the trade market for top of the market improvements, which they may need in order to win a loaded American League East.
The regular season opens on March 27.
