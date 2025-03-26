New York Yankees' High-A Affiliate to Get a Starring Role on the YES Network in 2025
New York Yankees fans will get a look at the future, at least on a limited basis, this season.
The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the Yankees, announced Wednesday that six of the team’s games will be televised on the YES Network, the regional outlet for the big league club. Those games also will be streamed on The Gotham Sports App.
“We are thrilled for the opportunity to showcase more Renegades baseball on the YES Network and The Gotham Sports App in the 2025 season,” said Joe Vasile, the Renegades’ director of PR and broadcasting. “This is a great chance for Yankees fans to be introduced to the team’s top prospects and future stars of the game and get to see them play.”
The games on the television schedule are:
Wednesday, April 30, 11:05 a.m. vs. the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies)
Thursday, May 1 – 6:05 p.m. vs. the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies)
Tuesday, July 1 – 6:35 p.m. (tape delay) vs. the Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets)
Wednesday, July 23 – 12:05 p.m. vs. the Rome Emperors (Atlanta Braves)
Thursday, July 24 – 6:35 p.m. -- vs. the Rome Emperors (Atlanta Braves)
Thursday, August 7 – 6:35 p.m. vs. the Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets)
Vasile and Jordy Fee-Platt will call the games.
The Renegades, who play at Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., have been the Yankees’ High-A affiliate since 2021 and have won the South Atlantic League North Division championship three times.
Among the big leaguers to have passed through Hudson Valley are Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, Ben Rice and Austin Wells.
Hudson Valley opens its defense of its back-to-back league titles on April 4 at home against the Blue Claws.
Related MiLB Stories
THREE MUSKETEERS: Kristian Campbell is a big leaguer now but isn't forgetting his well-regarded minor league teammates, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. CLICK HERE:
WELL DONE: Former teacher, Uber driver has a new job title: Catcher for the New York Yankees. CLICK HERE:
PROMOTION: Richard Fritts has gone from prospect ranks to the Boston Red Sox starting rotation. CLICK HERE: