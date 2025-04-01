New York Yankees' Infielder Enters Top 100 Prospect List, Courtesy of MLB Pipeline
This week, Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews graduated from the MLB Top 100 prospect list. As a result, New York Yankees' top prospect George Lombard Jr. is in.
The 19-year-old infielder was the No. 26 overall pick in the draft back in 2023 and is currently listed on the roster for High-A Hudson Valley. He played at both Low-A Tampa and Hudson Valley a season ago, hitting .231 with a .338 on-base percentage. He had five home runs and 37 RBIs. He stole 30 bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Not only does Lombard feature the potential for solid or better tools across the board, he has the high baseball IQ to make the most of them. He possesses a sound right-handed stroke, recognizes pitches well and uses the entire field, so he's equipped to hit for average. He had surprising issues making contact against in-zone fastballs last year but tightened that hole up as he gained more experience. He has more bat speed and strength than most players his age, which already gives him plus raw power that he'll tap into more often as he learns to lift balls in the air more frequently.
MLB.com projects him to make his major league debut in 2027, which would mean he's a likely running mate for Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe in the middle of the field.
Hudson Valley will start its season on April 4, which is this upcoming Thursday.
The Yankees will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at the major league level.
Related MiLB Stories
BASALLO's BIG BLAST: Samuel Basallo, one of the top prospects in baseball, hit a mammoth home run for the Orioles affiliate in Norfolk. CLICK HERE:
MCCULLERS LOOKS SOLID: World Series champion Lance McCullers Jr. took the mound for the first time since 2022 over the weekend. Here's how he looked at Triple-A Sugarland. CLICK HERE:
MAYER's PROJECTION: Marcelo Mayer, the No. 11 prospect in baseball, is projected to get the call in June, according to MLB Pipeline. CLICK HERE: