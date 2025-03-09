New York Yankees Top Prospect Could Be Rotation Option in Wake of Injury Issues
The New York Yankees are in tough spot at the major league level, with reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil sidelined for multiple months with injury and former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole undergoing imaging for elbow issues.
Gil is definitely going to miss significant time, and assuming Cole is out too (at least for a little while), the Yankees are all of a sudden looking for rotation answers.
Veteran Marcus Stroman appears to be one, as he has spent his entire career as a starter. As for the other spot? That could end up going to 25-year-old prospect Will Warren.
MiLB.com's Sam Dykstra just listed Warren as the Yankees standout of camp from a prospect prospective and identified him as a possible rotation fill-in. He is the No. 5 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline.
Warren has touched 95.8 mph this spring but has generally been in the 93-94 range with his four-seamer and sinker, throwing both almost equally. His 82-85 mph sweeper continues to look like his nastiest offering, one that averages above 3,000 rpm and close to 20 inches of horizontal movement.
A former eighth-round draft pick, Warren has allowed just one run in 8.0 spring training innings while striking out 11. He made his major league debut a season ago, going 0-3 with a 10.32 ERA, but perhaps that exposure will help him make the necessary adjustments to succeed this time around.
He was 6-5 last season at Triple-A with a 5.91 ERA.
The Yankees open up the regular season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
