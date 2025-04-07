Oh, no! Athletics' MiLB Affiliate Does Something Not Seen in Past 6 Years
Put the Single-A Stockton Ports in the 2025 minor league record book.
Three Ports pitchers – Jefferson Jean, Tzu-Chen Sha and Wilfred Alvarado – combined to throw a no-hitter Sunday against the Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies), the first of the minor league season and the 14th in Ports history.
With one walk, the trio of right-handers faced just 28 batters.
It was the first no-hitter for the Athletics’ Stockton affiliate since July 23, 2019, when the trio of starter Bryce Conley and relievers Eric Marinez and Jake Bray no-hit Rancho Cucamonga (Los Angeles Dodgers) by an 11-0 score.
On Sunday, Jean, 20, started the game, throwing five innings – walking one on a full count in the second inning – and striking out five. He got the win and threw just 53 pitches, hitting 95 mph with his fastball.
Sha, 21, struck out six in three perfect innings, and the 19-year-old Alvarado pitched a scoreless ninth to record his first save of the season. Alvarado induced the Grizzlies into two groundouts and a flyout.
The Ports got all the offense they needed in the sixth inning. Myles Naylor, the 19-year-old brother of major leaguers Bo and Josh Naylor, led off the inning with a single to left, wound up on third following a bloop double by C.J. Pitarro and scored on a Tommy Takayoshi base hit to go up 1-0.
They added a run in the second when a hit by Naylor drove in Jared Sprague-Lott to close the scoring.
The Ports opened the 2025 minor league season Friday at Fresno and lost the first two games, 4-3 in 11 innings and 2-1. They will open their home season Tuesday against Rancho Cucamonga.
The Athletics undoubtedly will be watching the development of pitchers at all levels this season. The A’s are off to a 4-6 start, and their team ERA is 5.66, the worst in the American League.
