One Cleveland Guardians Player Is Flaunting His Championship Ring in the Clubhouse
The Cleveland Guardians enter the 2025 season with World Series aspirations after falling short last season, losing the American League Championship Series in five games to the New York Yankees.
But one key member of the Guardians already has his championship ring.
On Saturday, the Lake County Captains shared a photo of outfielder Steven Kwan displaying a ring in the Guardians’ spring training clubhouse, happily showing it off to his teammates. He was presented with the ring for his stint with the High-A Captains in 2024, when he appeared in two games with the team last May 25 and 26 on a rehab assignment – both wins.
Lake County went on to win the Midwest League title.
In his two games with Lake County, he was 1 for 5 at the plate, but the one hit was a home run. He drove in three.
He also played in two games at Triple-A Columbus while rehabbing the left hamstring strain.
At the time of the injury, suffered May 5, Kwan was leading the American League with a .353 batting average. He has won three American League Gold Glove awards, finished third in the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year voting and was an All-Star in 2024.
The Guardians selected Kwan with a fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Oregon State. He made his major league debut with the Guardians on April 7, 2022, and has batted primarily from the leadoff spot since.
Kwan, 27, finished the 2024 MLB season batting .292 with 14 homers, 44 RBIs and 140 hits in 122 games. He is a career .285 hitter.
The Guardians open the new season March 27 at the Kansas City Royals.
