Orioles' No. 4 Prospect Named Team's Top AFL Player For 2025
The Baltimore Orioles have had a rough season. They got off to a very slow start, fired manager Brandon Hyde and never quite found their footing. At 74-84 on the season, they are eliminated from postseason contention after two straight years in October. However, they have some young players that are very promising. They've already called up top prospect Samuel Basallo, but there is more in the system.
They have some players that will be taking part in the Arizona Fall League, which will begin around the same time as the postseason. Their No. 4 prospect, Enrique Bradfield Jr. will be playing in the AFL this fall.
Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com listed Bradfield as the best Orioles prospect playing in the AFL.
"After stealing 74 bases in 2024, Bradfield was shut down twice by hamstring injuries this season and he played in just 76 games in 2025, a big reason why he’s AFL-bound. He did manage to swipe 36 bags and went 20-for-22 in August and September when fully healthy, so we could see a lot of theft in Arizona."
The 23-year-old outfielder is still one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball. He was drafted in the first round out of the University of Vanderbilt in 2023 and made his professional debut not long after.
This year, he made his way all the way up to Triple-A Norfolk after beginning in the Florida Complex League. He hit .242/.348/.348 with three home runs, 19 RBI and a .697 OPS. What he lacked for power average, he made up for with his speed, having swiped 36 bags and only being caught four times.
Bradfield is quick on the basepaths, and that will be on full display in the AFL in the coming weeks. The Orioles will get a chance to have a better look at Bradfield and see what he brings to the table.
It will certainly be interesting to see what he can do in the AFL. Perhaps he'll have better numbers after some struggles at the plate during the 2025 regular season.
The Orioles may have fallen out of postseason contention, but they do have some very exciting prospects to look forward to in the coming years as they assess what they have in their minor league system.
