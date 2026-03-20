Orioles' Samuel Basallo Continues Recent Spring Training Power Surge

After going the first nine games of spring training without a home run, the Baltimore Orioles' top prospect has now put his power on full display.

Samuel Basallo, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 overall prospect for 2026, showcased his slugging potential with a two-homer game in Baltimore's 5-2 spring win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. The 21-year-old demolished a solo shot with a 106.3 mph exit velocity in the first inning, then followed that up with a two-run home run in the third inning that came off the bat at 110.6 mph.

Overall, Basallo is hitting .375 this spring with 12 hits in 32 spring at-bats, while also posting a .444 on-base percentage and a 1.225 OPS. The lefty-swinging slugger now has three homers and eight RBIs in his last three spring training games as he tries to make a last-minute push for the Orioles' Opening Day roster.

Samuel Basallo could force Orioles to keep his bat in big league lineup

Sep 9, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo (29) celebrates hitting a walk-off RBI single during the tenth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Even though Baltimore has not officially confirmed its lineup to start the 2026 season, Basallo is widely expected to be on the big league roster. The 21-year-old is projected to serve as the backup catcher for Adley Rutschman, as well as an option at designated hitter and first base.

If the lefty-swinging slugger continues his spring training offensive production in the regular season, it will be difficult for the Orioles to keep their top prospect out of the lineup. But during his first stint in the majors last year, Basallo struggled at the plate, posting a .165 batting average with four home runs and 18 hits in 31 games.

His spring training output this year, though, is more in line with his offensive numbers in the minors. Basallo hit .270 with 23 homers and 67 RBIs in 76 Triple-A games last year. The young catcher has a .283 batting average with 73 home runs and 269 RBIs over 401 games in his minor league career.

One of the top candidates for the 2026 American League Rookie of the Year Award suffered a setback on Thursday when the Toronto Blue Jays announced right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage will start the season on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement. That could open the door for Basallo to begin his own Rookie of the Year campaign if he makes the Opening Day roster, gets consistent at-bats, and carries his spring success at the plate into the regular season.