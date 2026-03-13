Orioles' Top Prospect Launches First Spring Homer Off Phillies' Highly Touted Arm

The top prospect in the Baltimore Orioles' farm system heading into this season showed exactly why he's earned that distinction in the team's latest spring training game.

Samuel Basallo, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 overall prospect for 2026, crushed his first home run of the spring in Baltimore's 11-8 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. The 21-year-old drove a 3-2 fastball 375 feet to right field with an exit velocity of 105.7 mph. And most notably, the young slugger's two-run homer came against another up-and-coming talent, Andrew Painter, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 overall prospect for 2026 and the Phillies' No. 2 prospect.

Painter had looked sharp so far this spring, but the 22-year-old gave up five hits and three runs over 2 2/3 innings against the Orioles on Friday. And two of those runs came off the bat of Basallo, who Baltimore fans likely have high expectations for going into the 2026 campaign.

Orioles hoping Samuel Basallo's offensive numbers in minors will translate to big leagues

Sep 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo (29) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Basallo made his major league debut last year with Baltimore, but his offensive production was a far cry from his numbers in the minors. In 31 games for the Orioles in 2025, the lefty-swinging slugger hit .165 with just 18 hits, four home runs, and 15 RBIs. In 76 games for Triple-A Norfolk last year, though, Basallo posted a .270 batting average with 73 hits, 23 homers, and 67 RBIs. The 21-year-old has had at least 19 home runs and 65 RBIs in each of his last three minor league seasons, but the next step for Basallo will be trying to replicate that production in the majors.

Baltimore also likely wants to see its top prospect continue to develop defensively. While Basallo has primarily played catcher in his professional career so far, he's also gotten some work at first base. And the young slugger could be an option at designated hitter if he produces offensively and forces the Orioles to keep his bat in the lineup.

On top of his homer off Painter, Basallo added a three-run double to his productive spring game on Friday. Even if these are just a couple of spring training at-bats, this could be an early sign that the young prospect is ready to flash his offensive talent in the majors this year.