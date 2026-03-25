Orioles Start New Chapter With Two Top Prospects on Opening Day Roster

The Baltimore Orioles made several moves this offseason after producing a 75-87 record in 2025. And two of the players who are expected to play a role in Baltimore's attempt at a bounce-back campaign in 2026 are the franchise's top prospects.

Catcher Samuel Basallo and outfielder Dylan Beavers, the Orioles' No. 1 and No. 2 prospects for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, will both be in the majors to start the upcoming season. Baltimore announced its Opening Day roster on Wednesday, and the two highly touted prospects were among the 13 position players listed.

Basallo, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 overall prospect for 2026, posted strong offensive numbers in spring training. The 21-year-old had 13 hits in 39 at-bats this spring, including three home runs. Beavers, on the other hand, has been dealing with "knee soreness" at the end of spring training but is expected to be "good to go" for Opening Day, according to MLB.com's Jake Rill.

What should Orioles fans expect to see from Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers in 2026?

Sep 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo (29) reacts to hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Basallo and Beavers both made their major league debuts in 2025, but they each saw limited success at the plate in a small sample size. Basallo had a .165 batting average with four home runs and 18 hits in 31 big league games, while Beavers hit .227 with four homers and 25 hits in 35 games. The two lefty-swinging prospects will look to post offensive numbers closer to their minor league stats in their second stint in the majors.

The 21-year-old Basallo launched 23 homers in 76 games at Triple-A Norfolk last year, while posting a .270 batting average and knocking in 67 runs. The 24-year-old Beavers did more damage on the base paths with 23 stolen bases, but he also hit .304 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs in 94 Triple-A games in 2025.

While both prospects are on the Opening Day roster, it'll be interesting to see how Baltimore deploys each of them in 2026. Basallo is expected to be the backup catcher to Adley Rutschman, while also being used as a designated hitter. Beavers is projected to be an outfield option off the bench or possibly a starter in place of Tyler O'Neill against right-handed pitchers. Either way, Baltimore fans are likely excited to see more young talent potentially making an impact on the team this year.