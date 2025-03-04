Outfielder Alan Roden Named Top 5 Prospect in Toronto Blue Jays' Farm System
A handful of familiar faces remain among the Toronto Blue Jays' top prospects, but new ones are starting to step into the spotlight as well.
MLB Pipeline updated its list of top 30 prospects in the Blue Jays' farm system on Monday. The top two players were already known, as Arjun Nimmala and Trey Yesavage appeared in the outlet's preseason top 100 rankings, but the outlet had not yet painted a complete picture of the young talent Toronto was working with.
Outfielder Alan Roden, for instance, came in at No. 5, only behind Nimmala, Yesavage, Orelvis Martinez and Ricky Tiedemann. He opened last season at No. 12, giving him the biggest jump of any prospects in the organization year-over-year.
Roden was the Blue Jays' third round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
In 126 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season, Roden hit .293 with 16 home runs, 26 doubles, 75 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and an .865 OPS. He hit .317 with an .890 OPS the year before, recording 10 home runs, 29 doubles, 68 RBIs and 24 stolen bases across 115 High-A and Double-A contests.
The 25-year-old is batting .375 with a 1.240 OPS through 13 plate appearances so far in spring training this year.
