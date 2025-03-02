Washington Nationals Prospect Jarlin Susana Tops Triple-Digits in Spring Training
Jarlin Susana may not be in the running for an Opening Day roster spot, but the 20-year-old righty is certainly putting on a show at spring training.
The Washington Nationals pitching prospect took the mound for the third time in Grapefruit League play Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He entered the contest in the eighth inning, looking to preserve a 2-2 tie.
That's exactly what he did, using blazing speed to get the job done.
Susana's first pitch of the afternoon was a 100.1 mile-per-hour fastball. After issuing a four-pitch leadoff walk, Susana recorded a strikeout and a flyout, capping off the latter at-bat with a 102 mile-per-hour fastball.
Although he walked the next batter he faced, Susana worked his way out of the jam by forcing an inning-ending lineout on a 101.5 mile-per-hour fastball.
On the whole, Susana threw four pitches that broke triple-digit velocity.
Susana has now thrown 3.0 innings so far this spring, not allowing a single run. He has given up one hit and four walks compared to three strikeouts.
MLB Pipeline had the righty ranked as the No. 2 pitcher and No. 4 overall prospect in Washington's farm system at the end of 2024. Susana enters 2025 as a consensus top 100 prospect, with Baseball Prospectus slotting him in as the No. 47 prospect in all of baseball.
Susana went 4-10 with a 4.34 ERA, 1.312 WHIP and 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 103.2 innings between Single-A and High-A in 2024. He improved his strikeout-to-walk ratio to 3.27, compared to his 1.55 mark the year before.
The Nationals went on to lose 3-2 Saturday after one of their other pitching prospects, Marquis Grissom Jr., gave up a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.
Related MiLB Stories
- METS PROSPECT DOMINATES: Blade Tidwell, No. 2 pitching prospect in the Mets' farm system, tossed an immaculate inning in a spring training game on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- ROCKIES WAIVE RELIEVER: Several months after his name popped up in trade rumors, relief pitcher Justin Lawrence has reportedly been placed on irrevocable waivers. CLICK HERE
- SIRI TAKES REVENGE: The Rays traded Jose Siri to the Mets over the winter, only for the outfielder to go deep against them in a spring training game. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.