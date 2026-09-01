Padres Set to Make Aggressive Move With 20-Year-Old Prospect Ethan Salas

The San Diego Padres' No. 1 prospect, catcher Ethan Salas, is having arguably his best offensive season in the minors yet. And now, the Padres are reportedly planning to promote the 20-year-old to the majors just over a month after he made his Triple-A debut.

Salas, MLB Pipeline's No. 23 overall prospect for 2026, is expected to be called up to the big leagues on Tuesday, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune and AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. As Cassavell pointed out, whenever the top prospect makes his first appearance behind the dish with the Padres, he'll be the youngest catcher to play in the majors since Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez in 1991.

After dealing with injuries over the last few years, Salas has put together a solid 2026 campaign. The highly touted prospect got off to a strong start with the Double-A San Antonio Missions and was bumped up to Triple-A at the end of July. And after the young catcher posted impressive numbers in his first stint with the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Padres are reportedly ready to see what he can do in the big leagues.

What should Padres fans expect to see from Ethan Salas in the majors?

Mar 26, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas throws to first base during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Overall, Salas has a .296 batting average, a .374 on-base percentage, and an .822 OPS with 10 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 96 games in the minors this year. If he doesn't appear in another minor league game this season, those would all be career-high marks for the 20-year-old.

After being limited to just 10 Double-A games in 2025 due to a back injury, Salas kicked off 2026 with the San Antonio Missions. In 72 Double-A games this year, the young catcher hit .286 with seven homers, 37 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. Then, in his first taste of Triple-A action after joining the El Paso Chihuahuas in July, the top prospect posted a .326 batting average and a .949 OPS in 24 games.

If the Padres officially add Salas to their active roster, he could make his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds. With San Diego battling for a National League Wild Card spot, the 20-year-old may have a chance to make an immediate impact in the big leagues.