Payton Tolle Takes on Crucial Role as Red Sox Look to Avoid Yankees Sweep

The Boston Red Sox are turning to their top prospect, left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle, ahead of an important early-season game against their heated rival.

Tolle, MLB Pipeline's No. 15 overall prospect for 2026, has been called up to make his first major league start of the season on Thursday against the New York Yankees, Boston announced. To make room for the southpaw on the active roster, the Red Sox sent left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rivera down to Triple-A. Rivera made his MLB debut on Wednesday, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief against the Yankees.

This will mark Tolle's return to the majors after pitching in seven games for the Red Sox last year. The 2024 second-round pick quickly climbed through the minor leagues to make his MLB debut in his first full season of professional baseball. Now, the hard-throwing lefty is tasked with trying to help Boston avoid getting swept by the Yankees in just his fourth big league start.

Payton Tolle has perfect chance to showcase what he can add to Red Sox's rotation

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) and relief pitcher Payton Tolle (70) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Heading into spring training, it seemed like Tolle was in a position to battle for one of the final spots in Boston's starting rotation. Despite producing some strong outings in the spring, the Red Sox eventually decided to have the 23-year-old begin the season in the minors, with fellow lefty Connelly Early being added to Boston's Opening Day roster instead.

When veteran starter Sonny Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier this week with a right hamstring strain, though, the path for Tolle's return to the majors seemingly opened up. In his first taste of big league action last year, the southpaw posted a 6.06 ERA in seven games, three of which were starts. But, so far in 2026, the hard-throwing lefty has a 3.00 ERA in three Triple-A starts, racking up 19 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched.

Tolle is set to face off against another exciting young arm in New York's right-hander Cam Schlittler, who most notably threw eight scoreless innings against Boston in a winner-take-all playoff game last year. The stakes aren't quite as high this time around, but most Red Sox fans will still be anxious to see what Tolle can do when he takes the mound at Fenway Park on Thursday.