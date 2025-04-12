Philadelphia Phillies' Flame-Throwing Prospect Returns to Mound After Long Injury Layoff
Andrew Painter, the top prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies’ farm system, must have wondered if a night like Friday night ever would come.
The No. 7 overall prospect in baseball, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, Painter threw in his first minor league game 2022 for the Single-A Clearwater Threshers. And it can be called a success, despite him being tagged with the 15-10 defeat.
Painter, 22, threw 1.1 innings and reached 100 mph on three of his 37 pitches against the Single-A Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds). He surrendered two soft hits and walked one, and he struck out three but was pulled in the second inning after reaching his 35-pitch maximum.
When he departed, there were runners on first and second, and the bullpen couldn’t leave them there as the Tortugas scored seven runs in the frame. Painter was charged with two runs.
The Phillies selected Painter with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of high school in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
He was off to a great start to his career before elbow problems that eventually required Tommy John surgery cropped up ahead of the 2023 season.
In 2022, he pitched at three levels, culminating with a late-season call-up to Double-A Reading. He was 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 22 games (all starts), throwing a complete-game shutout. He struck out 155 and walked just 25 in 103.2 innings, ending with a rate of 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 6.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Painter is ranked as MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 right-handed pitcher, but he’s lined to move up. Once No. 1 Roki Sasaki (Los Angeles Dodgers) and No. 2 Jackson Jobe (Detroit Tigers) reach 50 career MLB innings pitched, they will cease to be prospects. Painter will become the No. 1 RHP prospect and also will move up the overall prospect rankings.
The Phillies won’t rush Painter’s recovery and will give him the time he needs to get major-league ready. Until then, fans undoubtedly will be watching his progress on the mound.
Related MiLB Stories
HIGH PRAISE: Baseball America says Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, rank very high on the talent scale. CLICK HERE:
RARE BREED: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s new contract with the Toronto Blue Jays puts him in extremely rare company. CLICK HERE:
ALMOST BACK: Former Chicago White Sox all-star readying for first MLB game in almost two years. CLICK HERE: