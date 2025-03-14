Philadelphia Phillies Top-100 Prospect Unleashes Throw That's in Rare Company at Spring Breakout
Playing against the Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospects on Friday, Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Eduardo Tait turned some heads.
The performance was part of the now-annual "spring breakout," which is meant to highlight the top prospects from each organization.
Per MLB Pipeline, Tait unleashed a throw from behind the plate that is in some rare company.
Baserunners, remember the name: EduardoTait.
MLB's No. 92 prospect fires an 86 mph laser to second base. There have been only 3 harder throws on assists by a catcher in Spring Training this year.
Just 18 years old, Tait was signed as an international free agent by the Phillies back in 2023. He is the No. 4 prospect in the organization.
Having not gotten above A-Ball yet, he's played 123 professional games in the last two seasons. Tait is a .313 hitter with 14 homers and 109 RBIs.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A left-handed-hitting backstop, Tait has already displayed some impressive hitting traits. He finds the barrel consistently and makes a lot of hard contact. He’s capable of driving the ball to all fields and can hit the ball out everywhere, showing good power for such a young age. Like many young hitters with pop, he can get a little pull happy at times but should be able to learn to trust his natural strength and bat speed as he progresses.
Though he's several years away, the Phillies could have their long-term answer in place after JT Realmuto steps away. At 33 years old, Realmuto is in the final year of his contract, but there's always a chance he comes back to Philadelphia on a shorter deal.
