Philadelphia Phillies Top Prospect Extends Impressive, League-Leading Streak at Double-A Reading
The Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, defeated the Harrisburg Senators 5-4 on Thursday night.
It's been a tough year for Reading, who is just 6-16 this season. Though the record isn't what the organization would want, fans have been given a nice opportunity to watch Aidan Miller play. The No. 2 prospect in the organization, he was a first-round pick in 2023. Just 20 years old, he's hitting only .195 this season, but he's carrying a .311 on-base percentage.
He's also running a 15-game on-base streak, which is the longest in the Eastern League. The following graphic says 14 games, but that was from Thursday's pre-game. He went 0-for-3 with a walk to extend it on Thursday night.
According to MLB Pipeline, he's anticipated to make his major league debut in 2026. He is the No. 25 prospect in the entire sport and behind only Andrew Painter among Phillies.
The following is from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Miller entered pro ball with a reputation for having tremendous raw pop, even if some thought he might be a power-over-hit type. He’s proven to have a solid approach and limit strikeouts while drawing walks, as well as having acumen at making adjustments as he’s seen new levels of pitching, doing things like cutting down the hitch and hand pump in his swing mechanics that some evaluators worried about. He’s improved his swing decisions, with confidence he could be an above-average hitter who knows he can get to his power naturally.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
BUBBA CHANDLER TIME?: It's got to be getting time for the Pittsburgh Pirates to bring up top prospect Bubba Chandler, and when he gets to the bigs, he's got a believer in Paul Skenes. CLICK HERE:
MADE DOMINATES: Jesus Made, the 17-year-old prospect for the Milwaukee Brewers, continues to make a huge impression at Low-A. CLICK HERE: