Phillies Ace Zack Wheeler Shares High Praise for Yankees' George Lombard Jr.

Philadelphia Phillies right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler continued his recovery from last year's season-ending surgery on Tuesday in a rehab start against the New York Yankees' Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. And while Phillies fans will care most about how their injured ace looked on the mound as he seemingly nears his return to the majors, Yankees fans will be interested to hear what the veteran had to say about their favorite team's top prospect.

Wheeler threw 5 2/3 innings and 72 pitches for the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday, giving up three runs on four hits and no walks, while striking out nine in Somerset's 9-6 win. One of those runs was driven in by the Yankees' top prospect, infielder George Lombard Jr., who hit a double off the Phillies' rehabbing ace in the sixth inning. And after the game, Wheeler shared his thoughts on the 2023 first-round pick.

"He was taking good swings all night," Wheeler said when asked about Lombard. "You can tell he's a good, strong kid. He has a good bat path. He's gonna be a good player, so, you know, hopefully I don't have to face him too much."

George Lombard Jr. continues hot start to 2026

Mar 10, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) throws to first in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

It's always reassuring to hear a longtime veteran speak glowingly of an up-and-coming talent, even if they're already a highly touted prospect. But Wheeler's comments aren't necessarily shocking, especially given the way Lombard has been swinging the bat at the start of the 2026 season.

After his 2-for-4 performance on Tuesday, Lombard is now 15-for-32 in eight Double-A games this year. That gives him a .469 batting average, .528 on-base percentage, and 1.372 OPS. Simply put, the 20-year-old is on fire at the plate to begin the season.

Another interesting element from Somerset's latest game, though, is that Lombard started at third base as Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe began his own rehab assignment. That was the young infielder's first start at third base in 2026, but he played 20 minor league games at the hot corner over the past two years. And the top prospect still showed off his defensive skills at third base, leaving Yankees fans thinking about the possibility of Lombard and Volpe playing together on the left side of the infield in the Bronx someday.