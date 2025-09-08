Phillies Promote Top Shortstop Prospect To Triple-A
The Philadelphia Phillies are shooting for their second consecutive National League East title and fourth straight trip to the postseason. They are up seven games in the NL East over the New York Mets and are 5 1/2 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed in the Senior Circuit.
But even if they can't chase down the Brewers for the top seed, there are a lot of things to be excited about for the Phillies. They have plenty of top prospects in their system that are making some noise. Shortstop Aidan Miller is one of them.
Miller was Philadelphia's first-round pick back in 2023 and began the year in Double-A. However, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports that Miller has been promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley with less than four weeks remaining in the regular season.
"Miller, the Phillies' first-round pick from 2023, slumped in the first half at Double-A but really turned it on in the second half, hitting .361 with 19 extra-base hits since Aug. 1. He paired 13 homers with 52 steals this season overall before earning a late-season bump to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki confirmed."
Miller, 21, made his professional debut shortly after being drafted in 2023. It didn't take long for him to make it to the Low-A level that year. He quickly rose through the ranks last year and finished the season in Double-A.
With Reading this year, Miller is slashing .259/.382/.427 with 13 home runs, 41 RBI, 52 stolen bases and an .810 OPS. He also has 105 hits in 405 at-bats and 489 plate appearances.
The 21-year-old shortstop is the No. 2 prospect within the Phillies' organization and No. 47 overall in Major League Baseball. The future certainly appears bright for Miller as the 2025 season nears its conclusion. The Phillies have a special player on their hands who is a solid contact hitter that even provides a little bit of power from the right side of the plate.
Perhaps at some point next year, he will have a chance to continue to rise through the farm system and eventually make his way to the Major League roster. Trea Turner is already playing shortstop for the big-league club, but it may not be long before Miller gets to make an impact at the MLB level.
