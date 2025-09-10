White Sox Top Prospect To Compete In AFL After Strong 2025 Season
The Chicago White Sox are well out of postseason contention after another dreadful season. Their focus is on the future, as they are currently 55-90 on the season and firmly cemented in last place in the American League Central. Last offseason, following a record-setting 121-loss season, they traded left-hander Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox and acquired a haul of prospects.
Among the prospects they acquired was outfielder Braden Montgomery, who is now the top prospect in their organization. He has put together a strong season and advanced all the way to Double-A Birmingham.
The Arizona Fall League will take place after the season ends, and the rosters were revealed this afternoon. Montgomery will be suiting up for the Glendale Desert Dogs.
"The No. 21 prospect on my midseason update, Montgomery — acquired from the Red Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade last December — got off to a great start in Low A, then started to have some swing-and-miss issues in High A. He finished with a month-plus in Double A, where he hit .323/.404/490 in August with a 23 percent strikeout rate, which he bookended with eight other games he played in Double A in late July and early September where he went 3 for 29 with 16 strikeouts," Keith Law wrote in The Athletic.
Montgomery was Boston's first-round pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. He was taken with the 12th pick out of Texas A&M University.
The 22-year-old outfielder made his professional debut this season and has performed quite well, hitting .270/.360/.444 with 12 home runs, 68 RBI, 14 stolen bases and an .804 OPS. He also has logged 199 total bases and picked up 121 hits in 448 at-bats and 517 plate appearances.
This was certainly the headline piece that went back to the White Sox in the Crochet deal. He'll look to build off of his 2025 success in the AFL after the season ends. He has a bright future and could be the next big piece to build around for the White Sox as they try to navigate their retooling period.
In addition to his time at Texas A&M, Montgomery also played two years at Stanford before transferring. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the AFL as he puts his skills to the test.
