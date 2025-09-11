Phillies Top Prospect Dominates In Latest Triple-A Outing
The Philadelphia Phillies have their sights set on the postseason. They are close to clinching their fourth consecutive playoff berth and have a 10-game lead over the New York Mets in the National League East. The Major League club is in good shape, but there is even more to look forward to for Philadelphia fans. There are some very exciting prospects down on the farm.
Top prospect Andrew Painter has dealt with a lot of injuries over the past several years, and has even struggled a bit in 2025. However, the 22-year-old right-hander seems to be turning a corner at just the right time with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Michael Avallone of MLB.com took note of a very special performance put together by Painter on Wednesday night.
Phillies Top Prospect Dominates In Latest Performance
"It's been a summer of inconsistency at Triple-A for Painter, who had surrendered five or more runs in four of his past six starts. However, the 22-year-old was on point in his latest outing, racking up six strikeouts across five scoreless frames for Lehigh Valley. Painter did not walk anyone for the first time in eight starts and retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced to complete his first scoreless outing since June 15," Avallone wrote.
The Phillies selected Painter with the 13th pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft out of Cavalry Christian Academy High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He began his professional career not long after that at the age of 18.
Unfortunately, he missed all of 2023 and most of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he has struggled this season. He made the jump from Single-A to Triple-A and has gone 5-7 with a 5.21 ERA in 25 starts and 114 innings of work, though he has averaged 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
And his latest start was an example of the potential he has. Perhaps by next year, he'll have a chance to crack the Major League starting rotation out of spring training. If he can finish the year strong despite some of his struggles, he could put himself in position to potentially take a spot in Philadelphia's rotation in 2026.
It will be interesting to see how he performs the rest of the way and if he can finish the 2025 season strong at Triple-A.
