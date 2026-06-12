Pirates Prospect With Triple-Digit Fastball Set to Make MLB Debut

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly promoting one of the organization's top pitching prospects to the majors.

Right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly, the Pirates' No. 7 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be called up for his big league debut, according to reporter Francys Romero, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Colin Beazley, and MLB.com's Aiden Stepansky. Pittsburgh has not announced this roster move yet, but if it is confirmed, the 22-year-old will reportedly be an option out of the Pirates' bullpen.

While Kelly has mostly been a starter throughout his minor league career, his first two Triple-A outings in June were relief appearances. The young righty is best known for his high-velocity fastball, which he's thrown at least 100 mph 17 times so far this season, according to MLB Pipeline. That should make for an electric introduction to Pittsburgh fans if the hard-throwing prospect gets the chance to bring the heat on a big league mound soon.

What should Pirates fans expect from Antwone Kelly in his first stint in the majors?

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Antwone Kelly (89) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates signed Kelly as an international free agent out of Aruba in 2021. The young flamethrower gradually worked his way up through the lower levels of the minors, eventually making his Double-A debut last year. And this season, the 22-year-old began the campaign at Triple-A, where he's posted a 4.50 ERA in 13 games (10 starts) with 47 strikeouts in 54 innings.

In his last two Triple-A appearances, though, Kelly tossed five scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out five batters. Even though that's a small sample size, the hard-throwing hurler could be a valuable relief option for Pittsburgh if he can carry over his recent success to the big leagues.

The Pirates' No. 1 prospect, right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, has been turning heads this year in his first season of minor league action. But now, another highly touted arm in Pittsburgh's farm system will seemingly have the opportunity to showcase his talents in the majors. If the Pirates officially call up Kelly, he could make his big league debut at some point this weekend against the Miami Marlins.