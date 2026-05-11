Seth Hernandez Begins Quick Climb Through Pirates' Farm System After 6 Starts

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly planning on promoting the team's top pitching prospect to the next level in the minors, kickstarting what could be his rapid rise to the big leagues.

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, Pittsburgh's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline behind only shortstop Konnor Griffin, is expected to be sent up to the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers after making just six starts with the Single-A Bradenton Marauders, according to multiple reports from Chase Ford and MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo. The 2025 first-round draft pick dominated Single-A hitters, posting a 0.96 ERA to begin his minor league career.

The 19-year-old has 50 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched this year. That means just under 60 percent of the outs he's recorded so far in his career are strikeouts. Even though he's only made six starts, Hernandez has quickly established himself as one of the top pitching prospects in the minors.

How does the start of Seth Hernandez's career compare to Paul Skenes' minor league journey?

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's incredibly difficult to avoid comparing Hernandez to Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, especially following his reported promotion after six Single-A starts. The 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner made just 12 starts in the minors before getting called up to the big leagues in 2024. And although Hernandez likely won't reach the majors that quickly, his expected move up to High-A could be a sign that he's destined to be on the fast track through Pittsburgh's farm system.

One noteworthy difference between the two Pirates first-round picks, though, is the age at which they started their journeys as professional baseball players. Skenes was the first-overall draft pick in 2023 as a 21-year-old out of Louisiana State University. Hernandez was last year's sixth-overall pick as a 19-year-old out of high school. The experience Skenes gained while pitching in college likely played a role in Pittsburgh's willingness to push him through the minors rapidly. It probably didn't hurt that the former LSU standout also posted a 0.99 ERA in seven Triple-A starts.

For now, Hernandez will focus on trying to replicate his Single-A success at High-A Greensboro. But many Pirates fans will be curious to see how long it takes before the young hurler eventually gets called up to Double-A.