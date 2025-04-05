Pittsburgh Pirates' Double-A Affiliate Giving Away Awesome Bobblehead of Young Starter
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates are in for a treat at Saturday's Double-A game featuring the Altoona Curve and Chesapeake Baysox.
According to the Curve on social media, the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark are set to receive a Jared Jones commemorative bobblehead. You can see a picture of it below:
Jones, 23, burst onto the scene last year, making 22 starts for the Pirates. Though he went 6-8 and posted a 4.14 ERA, he flashed elite stuff, striking out 132 batters in 121.2 innings. He pairs with Paul Skenes to make an exciting top of the rotation in Pittsburgh. However, Jones is injured right now and won't be back until June at the earliest. He's dealing with a UCL sprain. Of course, the fear is that something worse is going on there, but for now, everyone will hold their breath.
Jones was the second-round pick of the Pirates in 2020 out of the California high school ranks.
He was just 13-23 in the minor leagues, posting a 4.33 cumulative ERA. However, his strikeout numbers were still elite, as he fanned 407 hitters in 326.0 innings. He made 10 starts for Altoona in 2022, going 1-4 with a 2.23 ERA.
First pitch for the Curve and Baysox is set for 4 p.m. ET. At the major league level, the Pirates will play their second game of the season at PNC Park against the New York Yankees.
The Pirates were beaten 9-4 on Friday afternoon and now own a 2-6 record. They're in last place in the National League Central.
Related MiLB Stories
HARRY FORD MAKES RAINIERS HISTORY: Tacoma Rainiers catcher Harry Ford did something on Wednesday that hasn't been done in the last 18 years. CLICK HERE:
TOMATO PIE, ANYONE? The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are adopting a new identity this May, but what does it mean? CLICK HERE:
GETTING CYCLICAL: Drew Waters, a former top prospect now with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate, became the first player in MiLB to hit for the cycle this year. CLICK HERE: