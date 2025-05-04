Pittsburgh Pirates Left-Handed Pitching Prospect Makes History at Double-A Altoona
This upcoming week marks one calendar year since the Pittsburgh Pirates called up right-hander Paul Skenes, who went on to win National League Rookie of the Year honors.
Another right-hander, Bubba Chandler, is knocking on the door of the majors. He’s dominating Triple-A hitters, currently 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA at Indianapolis. In 25.1 innings over six games, he has struck out 36 batters.
Two more highly ranked right-handers – Thomas Harrington (MLB Pipeline No. 75 overall, No. 3 Pirates) and Braxton Ashcraft (No. 6 Pirates) – are on the Indianapolis roster.
And joining them is Nick Barco, the team’s No. 7 overall prospect, promoted on Saturday, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat writer Noah Hiles.
He doesn’t have the name recognition of Skenes and Chandler, for sure, but he has put his name in the record books of the Double-A Altoona Curve.
Against the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday, Barco threw five scoreless innings, surrendering two hits, walking three and striking out four. He didn’t figure into the decision of the 5-3 loss.
He set a team record, however, by logging another scoreless outing, moving to 25.2 consecutive innings without giving up a run. His season totals at Altoona: 1-0, 0.00 ERA in six starts. He has struck out 34, and batters are hitting .131 against him.
The Pirates selected Barco in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft after his college career at Florida. In two seasons in the Pittsburgh organization, he is 5-4 with a 2.54 ERA over 33 games (30 starts) and 110 innings.
The arms race now is on in Indianapolis.
Related MiLB Stories
PROSPECT SIDELINED: The Minnesota Twins got bad injury news about one of their top prospects. CLICK HERE:
AWAITING THAT FIRST WIN: Brandon Waddell was close to that long-awaited first win for the New York Mets. CLICK HERE