Minnesota Twins Hear the Bad Injury News About One of Their Top Prospects
Luke Keaschall, the No. 3 prospect in the Minnesota Twins farm system, was contributing for the big club in his first week of MLB action. But then, he was hit by a pitch in his right forearm, causing a nondisplaced fracture.
Now, the youngster won’t be returning anytime soon for the Twins.
The Athletic reported Tuesday that Keaschall, 22, isn’t believed to need surgery, but he won’t be ready to play for a while. He won’t even be re-evaluated for at least one month.
“It’s probably going to be a couple months before he’s back into playing games,” trainer Nick Paparesta said, per The Athletic.
Keaschall was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 57 overall prospect in baseball at the time the team brought him up from Triple-A St. Paul.
He made his MLB debut in Atlanta on April 18 and he was 7-for-19 (.368) with three doubles and two RBIs in seven games. He also scored four times, walked five times and stole five bases, giving the Twins a needed offensive spark.
The news is better for Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017 by the Twins, who has been on the injured list since the season started due to a left hamstring strain. The infielder is closer to a return than Keaschall, and he played in a doubleheader Tuesday for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.
He went 0-for-3 in the first game against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) and is expected to return to the Twins on May 6.
