Pittsburgh Pirates Shockingly Option Two-Time All-Star to Triple-A
The Pittsburgh Pirates have made the shocking decision to option longtime closer David Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Per the team on social media:
We have selected the contract of RHP Thomas Harrington to the 26-man Major League roster.
C Jason Delay has been designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster, and RHP David Bednar has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room on the 26-man active roster.
Bednar, 30, has struggled in the early going, which follows his struggles from 2024. Last season, he went 3-8 with a 5.77 ERA. He had 23 saves, but was demoted from the role at the end of the year. He produced a -0.9 WAR, per baseball reference. This season, he's already 0-2 with a 27.00 ERA in three appearances. He's given up three earned runs in just 1.0 official inning of work.
It's a sudden downturn for Bednar, who was one of the best closers in the league for years. An All-Star in 2022 and 2023, he led the National League in saves (39) back in 2023. Now, he'll go to Triple-A to try to figure things out again and regain his form. Bednar is under contract through the 2026 season.
The Pirates will be back in action on Tuesday as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:05 p.m. ET. Harrington will pitch against Shane Baz.
As for the Indians, they'll also be in action on Tuesday. It will be the home opener for the team as they host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. ET.
Related MiLB Stories
BASALLO's BIG BLAST: Samuel Basallo, one of the top prospects in baseball, hit a mammoth home run for the Orioles affiliate in Norfolk. CLICK HERE:
MCCULLERS LOOKS SOLID: World Series champion Lance McCullers Jr. took the mound for the first time since 2022 over the weekend. Here's how he looked at Triple-A Sugarland. CLICK HERE:
MAYER's PROJECTION: Marcelo Mayer, the No. 11 prospect in baseball, is projected to get the call in June, according to MLB Pipeline. CLICK HERE: