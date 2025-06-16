Pittsburgh Pirates' Teen Phenom Lands Player of the Week Honors in His High-A Debut
A massive first week with the Pittsburgh Pirates' High-A affiliate led to South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for Konnor Griffin.
The No. 34 prospect in the game, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, Griffin has had a phenomenal start to his pro career.
In his first six games since being promoted from Single-A Bradenton, the 19-year-old Griffin has a slash line of .407/.469/.778/1.247. He has 21 total bases, built upon four doubles and two homers, which came in back-to-back games. He has driven in eight runs, scored 10 and stolen six bases.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound shortstop was selected by the Pirates with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft out of high school in Jackson, Miss.
He is the No. 2 prospect in the Pirates’ system, trailing only right-hander Bubba Chandler.
In 50 games at Bradenton, he hit .338 (70-for-207), with 10 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 36 RBIs. He had 26 steals.
This is what MLB Pipeline has to say about Griffin:
Arguably the owner of the loudest tools in the entire Draft class, Griffin has five-tool potential coming from his 6-foot-4 frame. While he makes consistent contact and has shown the ability to control the zone well, some evaluators did worry about length in his swing and some timing issues he needs to iron out. But his impressive bat speed combined with his strength and leverage could help him get to plus in-game power, especially as he learns to get the ball into the air more. He added more muscle to his frame this offseason.
Is he the shortstop of the future in Pittsburgh? Not necessarily so, according to MLB Pipeline.
With at least plus speed, Griffin has 30-30 potential and the ability to play multiple positions very well. … He’ll continue to see time at shortstop and center field as he starts his pro career. More evaluators see center as a better long-term home, but he’s the kind of athlete teams let tell them where they fit best.