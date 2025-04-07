Pittsburgh Pirates' Top Prospect Being Called Up, Will Join Rare Group in MLB History
Tsung-Che Cheng, ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system by MLB Pipeline, is being called up to the big leagues.
That’s according to Alex Stumpf, the Pirates’ beat writer for MLB.com.
And when he appears in his first major league game, the 23-year-old middle infielder will join a small club of players born in Taiwan. According to Baseball Reference, only 17 big leaguers have been born there, with Cheng waiting to become No. 18.
The Pirates signed Cheng to an international free-agent contract in the summer of 2019, and since the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season, he didn’t make his way to the organization until 2021.
In four-plus seasons in the Pirates’ minor leagues, Cheng has a .260 batting average in 402 games. He has scored 261 times, hit 76 doubles and stole 92 bases, and also totaled 34 home runs and 194 RBIs.
He’s only played in 11 games this season at Triple-A Indianapolis – and he is just 1-of-17 at bat – but the Pirates need an infield infusion with Jared Triolo set to go on the injured list Monday because of a lower-back issue. Second baseman Nick Gonzales went on the injured list March 28 with a non-displaced fracture of his left ankle.
Cheng impressed in spring training, however, batting .353 (6-of-17) with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs. He skipped the qualifiers for the 2026 World Baseball Classic to focus on spring training.
MLB Pipeline gave this assessment of Cheng:
“Cheng has seen time on both sides of second base as he’s moved up, but make no mistake that he could play shortstop defensively in the big leagues right now. He’s quick, with outstanding range and actions, terrific hands and a solid and accurate arm. He’ll get the chance to right his offensive ship in 2025 and still has time to develop into an everyday player at the premium position while being able to fill in at either middle-infield spot when the need arises.”
For the Pirates, that need – and time – could be now given early injuries.
