Prospect Guru Shares Which Seattle Mariners Prospect He Wouldn't Move at Trade Deadline
NEW YORK - The Seattle Mariners enter play on Thursday at 48-44 and in a tie for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
The M's haven't made the playoffs since the 2022 season, and they are the only team to never get to the World Series. Because of those things, the M's likely have a sense of urgency to get back to the playoffs this season, and they'll look to make an impact at the July 31 trade deadline in order to help make that happen.
With nine Top-100 prospects, per MLB.com, the M's have the prospect capital to get anything done, but is there one prospect that the M's should be hesitant to deal?
We caught up with prospect guru Joe Doyle of the Overslot podcast on our latest edition of Refuse to Lose to ask that very question and much more.
I think the one guy, for me, that comes to mind immediately is Jonny Farmelo. I just don't think you know what you have yet in Jonny Farmelo, and the injuries have been frustrating, they've been fluky, and I would hate to see the organization flip him after he hit five homers in 15 games at Everett before he got hurt. And before that, in 2024 he was a dynamo before he tore his ACL. I just think you'd be giving up on him too soon and that's a really dangerous venture when you're talking about a guy with some of the tools that Farmelo has. Jonny Farmelo, out of Colt Emerson and Tai Pete, might have the highest ceiling at this point. He might be the guy that can actually provide you star-quality output at the big league level. And because of that, I'm reluctant to move him in any deal right now.
Farmelo, 20, is the No. 66 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .288 this season through just 15 games. He's currently out with a stress reaction in his ribcage.
