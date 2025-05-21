Prospect Insider Says Seattle Mariners Should Promote Top Infield Option
The Seattle Mariners suffered a tough 1-0 loss on Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox after enduring a more than 90-minute rain delay.
The Mariners had chances to cash in offensively and just weren't able to. They got a leadoff double in the top of the eighth and ended up loading the bases, and also had a two-out double in the ninth, but they were foiled each time by White Sox pitching.
Seattle enters play on Wednesday at 27-20 and in first place in the American League West, and they could get even better once George Kirby and Bryce Miller return to the rotation. Kirby is likely to be activated this weekend against the Houston Astros.
However, according to Jim Callis of MLB.com, there is another way that the M's can get better: Bringing up Cole Young.
A first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Young is one of nine Mariners prospects in the MLB Top 100. Playing at Triple-A Tacoma, he's hitting .249 with four homers, 17 RBIs and a stolen bases. However, he's hitting .338 in the month of May.
Per Callis:
The youngest regular (age 21) in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, Young continues to control the strike zone and get on base, hitting .250/.364/.423 with 17 extra-base knocks in 44 games. The Mariners lead the American League West despite a revolving door at second base, where Young also provides solid defense.
(Note the average change, since that blurb was written before Tuesday's game).
Callis isn't wrong: The Mariners have used Dylan Moore, Leo Rivas and Miles Mastrobuoni at second base. As for who's spot Young could take? Well, Donovan Solano is hitting just .143 this season, but positionally, that switch isn't exactly apples-to-apples.
Mastrobuoni is hitting just .202, but the team does like his versatility, as he can also play third base and the outfield.
The Mariners will play the White Sox again on Wednesday morning at 11:10 a.m. PT.
