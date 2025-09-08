Rangers Former Prospect Listed As Top 10 MLB Rookie By Insider
The Texas Rangers are still alive in the American League Wild Card race, sitting just 1 1/2 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final spot. They are also only four games back of the Houston Astros for the top spot in the AL West. They've had some young players step up into larger roles this year.
One such player is right-hander Jack Leiter, who was listed as Texas' No. 8 prospect at the end of the 2024 season. He finally came into his own as a starter this year and has helped boost the Rangers' playoff hopes as the 2025 regular season winds down.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic even had Leiter ranked third in his top 10 list of rookies for this season.
Rangers Former Prospect Ranked Among Top 10 Rookies
"Leiter, 25, has given up two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his past 12 starts, as he’s finally having his breakout season for the Rangers. In the second half, he’s gone 4-2 with a 2.66 ERA, and batters are hitting just .186 against him. It has certainly helped that he’s had the opportunity to learn from two outstanding veteran starters in Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom," Bowden wrote.
"Eovaldi told Leiter he reminds him of a younger version of Eovaldi when he was coming up with the Dodgers and Marlins, throwing 100 mph but unable to command his pitches. Leiter is starting to command his pitches, as he is locating his four-seam fastball extremely well and throwing it in the high 90s. Batters are hitting just .191 against it."
Leiter struggled in limited opportunities in 2024, going 0-3 with an 8.83 ERA in six starts and three relief appearances. 2025 has not been the same story. The 25-year-old right-hander is 9-8 with a 3.74 ERA in 25 starts and has recorded 126 strikeouts and posted a 1.292 WHIP in 127 2/3 innings of work.
Leiter has certainly been a revelation this season for the Rangers, and he has helped them stay in the playoff race. He was drafted by Texas in the first round back in 2021 out of Vanderbilt University. He rose through the ranks of the farm system and now is one of Texas' top starting pitchers.
We'll see what the rest of the 2025 season has in store for the young right-hander.
