Rangers' Top Prospect Sebastian Walcott Shines in Return From Injury

The Texas Rangers' No. 1 prospect, infielder Sebastian Walcott, has missed a large chunk of the 2026 minor league season after undergoing elbow surgery earlier this year. But now, the 20-year-old is officially back in action.

Walcott, MLB Pipeline's No. 10 overall prospect for 2026, hit his first Double-A home run of the season on Sunday. In just his third game of the year with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, the young infielder crushed a solo shot to left field with an exit velocity of 109 mph. The 6-foot-4 prospect finished his latest game 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored in the RoughRiders' 6-4 victory over the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It's obviously still early, but Walcott is hitting .364 (4-for-11) through his first three Double-A games of 2026. Counting his two rehab appearances with the rookie-level affiliate ACL Rangers, the 20-year-old has a .412 batting average (7-for-17) with two homers and seven runs scored in his first five games this year. That's a strong start to the season for someone who wasn't even expected to be playing in July just a few months ago.

What can Rangers fans expect from Sebastian Walcott for the rest of 2026?

Oct 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Texas Rangers logo on the field before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Rangers in game three of the ALDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In February, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young announced that Walcott suffered a UCL tear in his right elbow that could sideline him for the entire 2026 season. Shortly after, though, it was revealed that he had an internal brace procedure instead of Tommy John surgery. As a result, the 20-year-old was able to return to the diamond much quicker than many fans likely expected.

Most notably, Walcott has only been used as a designated hitter so far this year. That makes sense, though, given the fact he's roughly five months removed from elbow surgery. But it will be interesting to see when the Rangers feel comfortable enough to use their top prospect in the field. If they take an extremely cautious approach with the young infielder, he could remain a DH for a majority of the remaining 2026 campaign.

In a small sample size this year, Walcott is already showing glimpses of the talent that's made him one of the top prospects in baseball. But Texas' big-picture goal will likely be to make sure he stays healthy for the rest of the season while continuing his development.