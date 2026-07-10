Dodgers Prospect Zyhir Hope Is Crushing Double-A Pitching in July

Several Los Angeles Dodgers prospects have been turning heads recently in the minor leagues. But right now, Double-A outfielder Zyhir Hope is looking like one of the hottest hitters on the planet.

Hope, the Dodgers' No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, went 2-for-5 with a solo home run on Thursday for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers. The 21-year-old's 19th homer of the season was a towering blast to right field in Tulsa's 12-6 loss to the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

With his latest performance, Hope has now launched three long balls over the past two days and crushed six homers in eight July games. The lefty-swinging outfielder even has a ridiculous .486 batting average (17-for-35) and a 1.599 OPS so far this month. It's safe to say that the top prospect is absolutely tearing the cover off the ball right now.

Zyhir Hope is leading the charge for a Double-A roster stacked with Dodgers prospects

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, the Dodgers have multiple minor leaguers who are putting on a show this year. Specifically in Double-A, Los Angeles' No. 1 prospect, outfielder Josue De Paula, is hitting .318 with 15 homers, 65 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect, outfielder Mike Sirota, has now reached base safely in 71 consecutive games. And right-hander Christian Zazueta, one of the team's top pitching prospects, has a 1.93 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his first three Double-A starts.

Meanwhile, Hope leads the Drillers with a team-high 19 home runs so far in 2026. The 21-year-old also has a .291 batting average, a .364 on-base percentage, and an .891 OPS with 78 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 79 Double-A games this year. The Dodgers acquired the young outfielder, who was initially drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 11th round in 2023, in the January 2024 trade that sent first baseman Michael Busch to the Windy City. And since then, he's steadily climbed up the ranks in Los Angeles' farm system.

Hope made his Double-A debut last year but only appeared in six games. With that in mind, the young prospect could be a candidate to get his first taste of Triple-A action later this year. But for now, many Dodgers fans will likely be focused on finding out how much longer the 21-year-old can maintain his current display of dominance at the plate.