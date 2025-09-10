Rangers Top Prospect Will Take Talents To AFL After 2025
The Texas Rangers are making a push for the final American League Wild Card spot two years after winning their first World Series title. They are 76-70 and also not far back of the Houston Astros in the AL West. Beyond their playoff push though, they have some very exciting young players in their farm system.
Top prospect Sebastian Walcott has certainly turned heads over the last sevearl years and has advanced all the way to Double-A Frisco after being signed as an international free agent before the 2023 season.
On Wednesday, the rosters for the Arizona Fall League were revealed, and Walcott will take part in it after the 2025 season ends. He'll suit up for the Surprise Sopranos.
Rangers Top Prospect Will Take Part In AFL
"The No. 6 prospect from my midseason top 60 is the third-youngest player on any AFL roster this year. He spent all of 2025 in Double-A, hitting .247/.346/.384 in 526 PA, with just a 20 percent strikeout rate. Surprise has two true shortstops on the roster, so perhaps Walcott will get some more reps at third?" Keith Law wrote in The Athletic.
Walcott made his professional debut in 2023 after being signed. This year, he has put together a strong season, hitting .250/.350/.386 with 13 home runs, 57 RBI, 32 stolen bases and a .736 OPS. He also has collected 114 hits in 456 at-bats and 531 plate appearances while also logging 176 total bases in his 119 games at Double-A.
Walcott is a shortstop and third baseman, and as Law alluded to, he might get more action at third base in the AFL with two shortstops already on the roster. Law notes that AFL rosters typically include players trying to make up for lost time due to injuries and prospects that organizations want to have a better look at for the future.
The 19-year-old is Texas's top prospect, and now is a good time for them to get a better look at him as he takes his talents to the AFL after the season. There is certainly a lot to be excited about with Walcott, and the Rangers will look forward to seeing what he can accomplish this fall after a strong year at Double-A.
We'll see what Walcott is able to do in the AFL and how that will ultimately translate to 2026.
