Rays Option Two Top Prospects to Triple-A for Start of 2026 Season

Two of the Tampa Bay Rays' top prospects entering the 2026 season will reportedly begin the upcoming campaign in the minor leagues.

Shortstop Carson Williams and outfielder Jacob Melton, Tampa Bay's No. 1 and No. 4 prospects for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, have been optioned to the minors and will open the year at Triple-A Durham, according to Rays reporters Marc Topkin and Ryan Bass. Williams and Melton were "in contention to make the Opening Day roster," according to Bass. But the Rays evidently think their young position players could benefit from more time developing in the minors.

Williams was the Rays' first-round draft pick in 2021, while Melton was a second-round pick by the Houston Astros in 2022 and was just traded to Tampa Bay during the offseason. Both prospects made their major league debuts last year but saw limited offensive success. Regardless, Williams and Melton could be options to return to the majors at some point this year if they get off to hot starts in the minors.

What should Rays fans expect from Carson Williams and Jacob Melton in 2026?

Sep 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (7) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Just a few years ago, it seemed like the Rays may have found their long-term answer at shortstop in Wander Franco. But now, all eyes are on Williams as Tampa Bay's top infield prospect. The 22-year-old is a highly regarded defender who has also had at least 19 home runs and 20 stolen bases in each of the last four full minor league seasons. But he didn't produce similar offensive numbers in his brief major league stint last year, hitting .172 with five homers and two stolen bases in 32 games for the Rays.

Coincidentally, Melton also played in exactly 32 games for the Astros in 2025, but he didn't fare much better offensively than Williams. The 25-year-old outfielder posted a .157 batting average with no home runs but seven stolen bases. In 35 games at Triple-A last year, though, Melton hit .286, and he has a career .255 batting average over four minor league seasons.

Since they've already made their major league debuts, Williams and Melton should both be candidates to contribute at that level this year if the Rays need them. But, for now, it seems like Tampa Bay wants to see the two prospects continue their development in the minors.