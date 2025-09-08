Red Sox Former Top Prospect Ranked 2nd-Best Rookie In MLB By Insider
The Boston Red Sox were recently dealt a tough blow when Roman Anthony suffered an oblique strain and was placed on the injured list. Sadly, Anthony's season is over. He entered the 2025 season as the Red Sox's top prospect and he made his Major League debut after a spot was cleared for him thanks to the Rafael Devers trade.
It didn't take long for Anthony to make his presence known at the big-league level, and he even claimed a starting outfield job for the team as they made a push towards a postseason berth.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently ranked his top 10 rookies of the 2025 season with three weeks remaining on the regular season calendar. Anthony was ranked No. 2 out of the 10 listed players.
Red Sox Former Top Prospect Ranked Among Best MLB Rookies
"Among the position player rookies on this list, Anthony, 21, has the best long-term outlook. He has a keen eye at the plate and makes consistent loud, hard contact. He can flat-out mash fastballs, hitting .352 against them this season. The Red Sox smartly signed him to an eight-year, $130 million extension through 2033 with a club option for 2034. This deal will save the Red Sox millions of dollars if he lives up to my projections for his career," Bowden wrote.
"Unfortunately, his regular season ended last week with a Grade 2 oblique strain that will keep him out four to six weeks. The Red Sox are hoping that if they make the playoffs, Anthony will have a chance of returning at some point in October."
Anthony is out for the rest of the regular season, but a return in the postseason is obviously not out of the question. After being called up to the big leagues, Anthony hit .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs, 32 RBI, a 3.1 WAR and an .859 OPS. He also has a 137 OPS+ and 75 hits in 257 at-bats with the Red Sox.
Clearly, Anthony has turned himself into a very solid player, and it's easy to see why he was ranked as Boston's top prospect entering the 2025 season. It will be interesting to see how he continues to develop as he gets more seasoning and more opportunities at the Major Leagues.
We'll see if he can make his way back during the playoffs.
More MLB: Cardinals Top Pitching Prospect Had Pro Debut To Remember