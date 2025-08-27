Minnesota Twins' No. 1 Prospect Makes Triple-A Debut for St. Paul Saints
Top prospect Walker Jenkins has moved closer to knocking on the door of the Minnesota Twins.
Jenkins continued his rise through the club’s system on Tuesday, making his debut with Triple-A St. Paul.
He was in the lineup for the Saints, batting second against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) and playing center field. He finished 0-for-4 with a run scored after reaching base in the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice.
The Saints won 5-4.
It wasn’t the gangbuster debut most players probably wish for, but Walker has nothing but time ahead of him. At just 20 years. 6 months and 7 days – he won’t turn 21 until February – Walker is the youngest position player to have appeared in an International League game this season, according to MLB.com.
And perhaps he would have arrived in St. Paul sooner had an ankle injury suffered two games into the season at Double-A Wichita not cost him two months.
The Twins selected him with the fifth overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school in North Carolina. Three of the four players taken ahead of him – college players Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews and Wyatt Langford – already are in the majors.
The No. 3 overall pick, outfielder Max Clark, is playing with the Tigers’ Double-A affiliate in Erie, Pa.
MLB Pipeline ranks Clark as the No. 9 overall prospect, Jenkins as No. 14.
At Wichita this season, Jenkins appeared in 52 games, batting .309 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven homers and 24 RBIs. He stole 11 bases and also reached base in 21 consecutive games from June 22 to July 22.
In total in his minor league career, Jenkins has a .301/.407/.471/.878 slash line in 111 games.
MLB.com projects the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Jenkins to arrive on the Twins' roster in 2026. If he doesn’t break from spring training with the club, he will be there before long if his upward trajectory continues.
