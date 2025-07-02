Roman Anthony Discusses State of Contract Extension Talks with Boston Red Sox
Since getting promoted to the major leagues in June, top prospect Roman Anthony says that he and the Boston Red Sox have not had discussions about a contract extension.
He made the comments to Rob Bradford of WEEI and the 'Baseball Isn't Boring' podcast. It does appear that there were conversations about an extension previously, but nothing that was substantial, and Anthony is now focused on honing his craft in the majors.
Anthony is still the No. 1 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, but he will graduate off both lists once he accrues enough major league time.
At the time of this posting, Anthony is hitting .215 in the big leagues with one home run, seven RBIs and a stolen base. A second-round pick in 2022, he is part of the vaunted Red Sox' farm system. Boston also has Marcelo Mayer, who is a Top-10 prospect, and Kristian Campbell, who was in the Top-10 before graduating off.
Anthony looks like he will be a staple of the Red Sox outfield for years to come, and there's no doubt that the team is interested in locking him up long-term at an affordable rate. They've already given pre-arbitration extensions to Ceddanne Rafaela, Brayan Bello and Campbell.
Entering play on Wednesday, the Red Sox are 42-44 and in fourth place in the American League East. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2021 season and haven't won a World Series since the 2018 campaign.
They are finishing out a series with the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
